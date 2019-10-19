Sonowal condoles cylinder blast deaths; orders inquiry

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his condolences over the tragic incident in which five members of a family died in a cylinder explosion at Kadamani in Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

He also ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked Deputy Commissioner Dibrugarh to carry out the inquiry. Sonowal also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh to extend all help to the affected and announced ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased.