A difficult time for polling parties

SHILLONG: They have to trek inaccessible areas, cross river by boat and walk miles.

The polling parties always have a difficult time when it comes to Shella.

Many polling stations are close to the international border and the road condition is poor.

Altogether six polling parties left for their respective polling stations on Friday for the Shella bypoll to be held on Monday.

Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor informed that the six parties left early as their polling stations are in non-motorable areas and have to cross the double decker bridge and travel through other difficult terrains. All of them have reached their polling stations safely, he said. The polling teams to reach other remaining polling booths will leave on Sunday.

Saplings plantation

Prior to the bypoll, the polling personnel will plant saplings in some areas to send a message of green election.

The election department had already declared to go green in the bypoll.