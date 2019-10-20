A display by Sarang helicopter team at the Air Fest 2019 at Advance Landing Ground in Upper Shillong on Saturday. Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft, Dornier aircraft, Mi-17 helicopters also filled the skies of Shillong during the event which was also part of the the diamond jubulee celebration of the Eastern Air Command. Slithering operation of IAF’s elite force Garud, display by Air Warriors Drill Team and performance by the Air Force Band were the main highlights of the event. (ST)