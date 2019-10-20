‘Mobile’ campaign in Guwahati to boost Assam tea

GUWAHATI: In a first of its kind, Tea Board of India will launch a promotional campaign from Monday in a bid to sensitise people on Assam tea across the country and increase consumption of the beverage.

The first phase of the campaign will be flagged off from the Tea Board office here from October 21 to 25 here, sources said.

A mobile van will travel across the city, touching key points such as the Guwahati railway station, LGBI airport, educational institutions and shopping malls, during the promotion campaign.

Official sources said that the range of teas will cover specialty tea manufactured by small tea growers, orthodox and CTC. Brochures and tea samples will be distributed among people who will also be given an opportunity to taste the varieties.

Tea Board sources further said that the campaign could be launched in other parts of the country depending on the response from the maiden promotion drive here.

It may be mentioned that specialty teas produced in the gardens of Assam, or for that matter the region, has fetched record auction prices with the varieties in great demand in western India and abroad.