Fisheries minister visits Andhra, Telangana

Concerns raised over formalin, ammonia

SHILLONG: The Minister for Fisheries, Coming One Ymbon visited fish-producing Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to ensure that all fish consignments dispatched to Meghalaya are formalin and ammonia-free.

During the past week, Ymbon visited many locations including fish rearing sites, packaging units and transportation hubs.

Ymbon was accompanied by the Director of Fisheries, Aiti Mawlong, Assistant Director A Jyrwa, D Lyngdoh and Fisheries officer M Khongjliw.

Ymbon also met top officials of the Fisheries department and urged them to supply good quality fish to Meghalaya. He also advised an official from Andhra Pradesh to conduct regular inspections concerning fish being exported to Meghalaya and to produce a quality certificate.

Meanwhile, the official from Andhra Pradesh led by the Deputy Director of Fisheries, Yakub Basha agreed to continue with random checking of fish samples and to sensitise traders.

Yakub also informed that the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a task force and Multi Disciplinary Departmental Teams (MDDT) consisting of the Department of Drugs, Food Safety, Fisheries and Revenue to conduct frequent inspections along with Quality Control Labs for formalin and antibiotic testing in every district.

While addressing media persons, Ymbon said that the other objective of the visit is to seek support from the department in the two states in terms of production. He further said that, the government is keen to transform the state fisheries department in order to enhance infrastructure and boost production of local fish in Meghalaya.

Ymbon also informed that the state government has given due importance to the department to be self sufficient in production.

He expressed hope that once the demand for fish in the state – which is about 27,000 metric tonnes annually – is achieved, it will help the farmers besides adding revenue to the state exchequer.