GSU accuses KC Boro, LRO of dividing people

TURA: The Garo Students Union (GSU) from Khasi Hills has reacted strongly to the statements of K C Boro and the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) and accused them of trying to divide the people on communal and religious lines by spreading misinformation for personal and political gains.

“They should study the purpose of the Sixth Schedule. GHADC has been created under the Sixth Schedule to preserve the indigenous tribe of Garos and their customs and traditions. Who is LRO to interfere in the matter of GHADC or the Meghalaya government? The Maharashtra-based LRO has no right to interfere in the matter of the Council and it is the Garo people who will discuss and decide on all matters relating to Garo Hills,” the students’ union said.

The union pointed out that Garos have been living in harmony with the other minor communities to the extent that they are also able to get jobs whereas the same cannot be said of Garos living in Assam.

Meanwhile, pointing out that the Scheduled Tribe list is yet to be modified, the union said that there was a need to revise it in Meghalaya as there are many tribes which are in no way related to the state.

The Scheduled Tribe list of Meghalaya should be looked into seriously as it has not been updated but copied from Assam after it achieved statehood,” the union said.