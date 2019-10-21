JH body forms Ladrymbai unit

Khliehriat: The Ladrymbai unit of the Meghalaya People’s United Front (MPUF), East Jaintia Hills was formed during a meeting held recently under the leadership of its president Michal Chyrmang.

A programme was also held in which the organisation elected new office bearers for the unit with David Dkhar as the new president, Diving Dkar as vice president, Wansymper Biam as general secretary, Ever Nongtdu as assistant secretary, Vicky Dhar as public and information secretary, Arky Syrti as organising secretary, Adamon Sylla as education secretary, Dayoo Dkhar as finance secretary and Amon Dkhar as the sports secretary along with 20 other executive members.