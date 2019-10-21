Sonowal  distributes subsidies to ex-militants under Swabalamban

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday took part in a programme organised by Home Department and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, at Chamuapara in Darrang district to distribute subsidies to former militants and pro talk members of militant outfits under Swabalamban project.

He also inaugurated a goat farm built under Rashtriya Krishi Bikash Yoajan to rehabilitate pro talk members of ULFA at the venue.

Speaking at the programme, Sonowal said that the Swabalamban scheme was conceived by the state government to provide means of livelihood to the members of militant outfits who decided to come back to the mainstream society so that they could live a life of dignity. State government was putting a lot of emphasis on creating self-employment opportunities for the youth of the state and young generation must take up agriculture with a renewed vigour to contribute to the economic progress of the state, he asserted.

Informing that 18 lakh soil health cards were issued in the state during last 3 years, the Chief Minister said the farmers must be aware about the quality of their lands so that they could increase agricultural production. He also stressed on the need to provide water health cards for making the users aware about the quality of their water.

Informing about the state government initiatives like Mukhyamantri Krishi Sa Sajuli Achoni, Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana Sonowal said an amount of Rs. 30 thousand crores would be spent for implementing CMSGUY under which 8,900 villages had already been provided a tractor each. He also underlined the need for the young generation to take up agriculture as a viable and respectful means of livelihood for boosting agro-economy of the state.

Saying that agricultural products grown by state’s farmers had been exported to international markets of London, Hongkong, Singapore, Dubai etc. Sonowal urged the farming community to take inspiration from such examples and endeavour to capture world markets with their products.

As many as 1800 beneficiaries have been selected under Swabalamban scheme in the state and Chief Minister ceremoniously districted subsidies to 30 such beneficiaries under the scheme. Twenty-eight pro talk ULFA members and their families would be benefited by the goat farm inaugurated today.