Traffic arrangement for Jala’s funeral

SHILLONG: The SP of Traffic has informed that the Shillong Traffic Police have made traffic arrangements in the interest of public safety and convenience with regard to the funeral service of Archbishop Dominic Jala which will be held at Laitumkhrah Cathedral on Wednesday.

The temporary arrangements will be enforced from 6am onwards.

Parking

Parking arrangements for light motor vehicles (LMV) have been made at the Selesian Training Centre (reserved), Don Bosco Technical School (reserved), St. Margaret’s Compound, St. Anthony’s HS School Stadium, Malki Play Ground, Loreto Convent School, new parking lot of Loreto Convent School, Christ King College Basketball Court, St. Mary’s School, Moreao Institute of Integral Training, St. Edmunds College parking lot and St. Anthony’s College Basketball Court.

Parking arrangements for heavy motor vehicles (HMV) have been made at Nongthymmai Play ground (for vehicles coming from Laitkor side), Madan Iewrynghep Ground, Bucher Road (for vehivles coming from Upper Shillong side) and SRGT, Polo (for vehicles coming from G.S Road via Mawlai-Phudmuri road).

All are requested to park their vehicles in the designated parking lots as per arrangements and to refrain from parking their vehicles along the roadsides.

No entry points

No entry points will include Dhankheti towards Don Bosco and Don Bosco towards Dhankheti.