Zero tolerance against terrorism continues: MoS Home 

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that India continues with its policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism. He was speaking at the Police Commemoration Day organised by Assam Police here where he asserted that Indian forces have been capable of thwarting all threats to India’s internal security and there have been reduce in casualties of Police Personnel and civilians.

Addressing the gathering during the Smiriti Parade, the minister said that the entire country saluted our police forces, their families and remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty this day on Police Commemoration Day.

“Assam Police personnel have sacrificed their lives in battle against militants and insurgents, maintenance of law & order, tackling crime, ensuring security in the border areas apart from helping the needy in times of floods and other natural disasters’’, the Minister said. Since 1964 a total of 879 Assam Police Personnel have laid down their lives for maintenance of law order & order in the state, he added.

Acknowledging the exemplary service rendered by Assam Police, the Minister said that in the several decades of fighting insurgency and militancy Assam Police have displayed great professional qualities, courage and valour in the conduct of counter intelligence operations.

Lauding with great pride the supreme sacrifice shown by the Police Personnel, Reddy said that it was because of them that the security situation in Assam had completely changed and they had ushered in an era of peace and prosperity with a fillip to investment opportunities in the state.

While speaking to the media the minister appealed to all the remaining militant or insurgent groups of the Northeast to lay down their arms and join the mainstream where they can also contribute to progress of the nation. He added that everyone should abjure violence and in a democracy like India, there is no place for violence and that every difference can be sorted out through dialogue in a peaceful manner.