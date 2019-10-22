IIM Shillong starts cleanliness drive

SHILLONG: As part of the IIM Shillong cleanliness month, launched to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, EcoBiZ, the sustainability club of IIMS, recently organised a clean-up trail stretch from the campus gate to the Fire Brigade Station at Nongthymmai.

With an aim to clean both sides of the streets, the participants remained enthusiastic and determined throughout the trail. Equipped with brooms, dustpans, bamboo bins, garbage bags, and gloves all sorts of dry waste ranging from plastic to broken glass bottles were collected. The collected garbage was disposed off at the garbage collection point of the campus. Further, as part of the commemoration of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s 88th birth anniversary, IIM Shillong’s Nurturing Minds team organised a school day for students of various schools, primarily for underprivileged children during the annual event of Sesame’19.

Hemango Kishore Dutta, Manager (Corporate Affairs) inspired children with a heart-warming speech.

Dance, Rap, Beat Box, Vocals, and athletics were few of the many talents displayed by the kids. Breakfast and lunch was provided to the kids to keep their energy levels high.