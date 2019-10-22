Plantation drive

SHILLONG: The Anti-Corruption and Human Development Organisation (ACHDO), in a cleaning drive conducted recently, has planted approximately1000 saplings in different schools of various villages in three days.

The organisation further aims to plant more saplings in the state so as to achieve its target of planting 10,000 saplings per year taking cognizance of the fast changing climate.

“We should plant trees for a greener environment. We urge every citizen of Meghalaya to plant and nurture at least one tree per year, if possible per month,” the ACHDO said.