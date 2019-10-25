70-year -old attempts to rape 80-year-old woman

TURA: A 70-year-old man in North Garo Hills district has been arrested by police after he made an attempt to rape an 80-year-old woman from the same village on the 22nd of this month.

The accused identified as Sabitson Marak had attempted to sexually assault the woman who was his neighbour but failed after she fought him off and reported the matter to police. The old man is alleged to be a sexual predator.

“He (accused) has confessed about committing a similar crime on two previous occasions and we are investigating both the cases,” informed North Garo Hills superintendent of police Sacheng Marak.