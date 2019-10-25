Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

By By Our Reporter

Kali Puja
The Yogamaya Ashram Shillong will celebrate Kali Puja on  October 27 on its  premises in Laban. Governor  Tathagatha Roy will be the chief guest. The rituals will start at 6.30 am.

Meet postponed
The Federation of All Meghalaya Ad hoc Secondary SchoolTeacher’s Association has postponed its October 26 meeting till further notice.

Meeting
A general meeting of the Shillong Cantonment Board Employee’s Union will be held at Shillong Cantonment School on October 25 at 3 pm.

