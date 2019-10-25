News Capsule

Kali Puja

The Yogamaya Ashram Shillong will celebrate Kali Puja on October 27 on its premises in Laban. Governor Tathagatha Roy will be the chief guest. The rituals will start at 6.30 am.

Meet postponed

The Federation of All Meghalaya Ad hoc Secondary SchoolTeacher’s Association has postponed its October 26 meeting till further notice.

Meeting

A general meeting of the Shillong Cantonment Board Employee’s Union will be held at Shillong Cantonment School on October 25 at 3 pm.