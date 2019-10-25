WKH NGOs stand with staff of emergency service

NONGSTOIN: NGOs of West Khasi Hills, which include the HYC, Western Youth Front (WYF), West Khasi Hills Student’s Union (WKSU) and Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) expressed their concern over the strike of the staff of GVK EMRI.

General Secretary of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) WKHD Unit, Wanteibok Lyngdoh said that the state government has taken the issue very lightly as the strike of the GVK EMRI staff, thousands of people were affected.

Lyngdoh also condemned the statement of Health Minister A L Hek that if the GVK EMRI is not responding within 60 days the Health department will terminate their contract with the concern authority.

The NGOs urged the government to look into a solution which will not affect the staff of EMRI or the people of the state.

He also said that the NGOs has decided to join their fight with the staff of GVK EMRI if the state Government is not taking any step to solve the issue.

The four NGOs also decide that failing to solve the problem of the staff of the emergency service they will soon launch their agitation.