MFA suspends Thadlaskein Sports Association

SHILLONG: The Thadlaskein Sports Association (TSA) has been suspended due to breach of norms and directives of the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA).

The MFA had taken this decision in a meeting of the senior executive members of the association on October 23, in which it analysed the drawback of the TSA.

“In view of the violations, the TSA has been derecognised with immediate effect. The process for conducting an election for the constitution of its new office bearers will be taken up by the MFA soon. Henceforth, until the new office bearers of the TSA are elected, the public are advised that all matters relating to the TSA are to be addressed to the MFA,” Arki Nongrum, CEO, Meghalaya Football Association said in a statement.