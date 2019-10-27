Ri Bhoi villagers felicitate statehood heroes

Karbi leaders fought under HSPDP banner

Nongpoh: Five warriors of Rongmesek village who were actively involved in the Hill State Movement in early 1951 were felicitated by the village residents under the leadership of headman Albinus Timung during a special programme on Friday.

The felicitation programme was organised in remembrance of the contributions of the five villagers who fought during the Hill State Movement as volunteers of the Direct Action of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

The five warriors comprise (L) Valerian Hing Timung, (L) Jaipo Thang Taro, Dominic Timung, Joy Taro and Chikraw Timung who were all from Rongmesek and belonged to the Karbi tribe.

Speaking to media persons, Dominic Timung and Joy Taro expressed happiness and gratitude to the village Durbar of Rongmesek for the felicitation.

“We have decided to leave behind our families, our loved ones with one aim: to fight for the statehood right from 1951 with the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) as the main organisation leading the movement,” the duo said adding that “during that time, we had faced many problems and obstacles, but we never gave up and the spirit of fighting grew stronger and stronger in our hearts.”

“We have been detained and sent to prison at Guwahati for several years. The Centre, during that time, had decided to grant substate to Meghalaya, but demand for full statehood grew stronger and stronger with HSPDP on front,” they said.

They also informed that they were ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the movement and its people, adding that they had been recruited as volunteers of the Direct Action wing of the HSPDP during that time.

The five warriors of the village were also felicitated during the silver jubilee celebrations of the HSPDP which was formed way back in 1968.

Rongmesek village headman, Albinus Timung, lauded the contributions made by these five warriors who are residents of the village and as a responsible headman, it is his duty to felicitate and remember the contributions and sacrifices made by them towards the statehood movement.

He also informed that the programme has been organised annually since he took over as headman of the village in 2009.

During the day, the Village Dorbar also distributed gifts and mementos to the families of the warriors as part of the felicitation programme.