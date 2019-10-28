Emilia Clarke’s sob story

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she started crying when she met singer Beyonce Knowles. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actress admitted that she still gets star-struck when she meets her idols, said a report. The actress recalled the moment when she met the Lemonade singer at an Oscars party, and she started sobbing. The 33-year-old actress had hoped meeting Beyonce, and when she met her she couldn’t control her emotions. “Queen Bey came up to me, and obviously, looked at me like, ‘Oh … I’d like to talk to you!’ and I just did not respond in the way that I was thinking she thought that I might respond.” “I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ (I had) too many drinks in, started crying, it didn’t go well. I mean, literally, eyes welling up like, ‘I can’t handle this, it’s too intense’.” (IANS)