Endurance runner from Garo Hills wins 45 km Mawkyrwat Marathon

TURA: In a major sports feat, a young endurance runner from Garo Hills edged past several other top contenders to win the 45 km marathon event at Mawkyrwat, on Saturday.

Running sensation from Garo Hills, Batsrang A Sangma, crossed the finish line first overcoming stiff challenge from several others including Meghalaya Ultra Marathoner, Tlanding Wallang, a celebrated runner from Khasi Hills who had represented India at the Portugal Ultra Marathon event, this year.

The marathon event at scenic Mawkyrwat in South West Khasi Hills, this time, threw multiple challenges to the participants. Besides the tough mountain terrain the runners had to go through, the rains gods also played truant throughout the competition.

Incessant rains coupled with bitter cold winds lashed the region as the runners took to their heels criss-crossing hills and villages in their bid to reach the finish line.

In the end it was an epic finish with Batsrang’s speed, endurance and raw talent winning him the race by a hair’s breadth. This was his maiden ultra 45 km marathon race.

Supported and sponsored by the Tura Runners’ Club, Batsrang has successfully taken part in several previous half marathons at Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati.

Last year, he won the SBI Green Half Marathon and came first in his category in this year’s IDBI Delhi 2019 marathon. He was also the runners up in the IIT Guwahati 2019 Half Marathon, this year.

He started taking part in competitive running in 2016 with his first major event being the Turathon 1st Edition in Tura. His potential was noticed by the Tura Runners Club which began encouraging and sponsoring him to compete in half marathons outside the state.