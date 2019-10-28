GSU threatens stir over plying of boulder trucks

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) from Ampati in South West Garo Hills along with other organizations like the AYC and AAYF has urged the district administration to stop the plying of overloaded trucks supplying boulder through the region to Bangladesh.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the union said that the newly constructed state highway was being damaged due to the plying of heavily loaded trucks and urged that the activity stops immediately. The union also threatened to stage a night road blockade on November 1 with other organizations if its plea is ignored.

“The district administration should take immediate steps to stop the plying of the trucks otherwise we will go ahead with our proposed agitation,” the union warned.

It may be mentioned that earlier on August 3 the union had submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner demanding that it put a stop to the plying of the trucks.