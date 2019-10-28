Heavy rain, rising water level disrupt train services in Assam

GUWAHATI: Railway track between Bokajan and Chongajan stations in Lumding – Furketing single line section (at Km 274 / 8-9 ) under Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has been affected due to heavy rain and rise in water level since Sunday evening. As a result many trains have been diverted, cancelled or short terminated

The NFR headquarter here has informed that, 12087 Naharlagun – Guwahati Shatabdi Express, 12085 Guwahati – Dibrugarh Shatabdi Express and 55901 passenger of October 29 will remain cancelled.

Following trains remain short terminated/ restored: 15718 Mariani – Guwahati Intercity express of October 29 will originate from Dimapur and will remain partially cancelled between Dimapur and Mariani ; 15960 Kamrup Express scheduled to start from Dibrugarh on October 28 will originate from Guwahati on October 29 and will remain partially cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati ; 14055 Brahmaputra Mail scheduled to start from Dibrugarh on October 28 will originate from Guwahati on October 29 and will remain partially cancelled between Dibrugarh and Guwahati and 15604 / 15606 Ledo/Dibrugarh – Guwahati Intercity Express of October 28 will start as schedule.