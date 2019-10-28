No traditional exchange of sweets along Indo-Pak border on Diwali

Jammu: Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across the Jammu region on Sunday.

However, there was no customary exchange of sweets with Pakistani soldiers along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), officials said. Barring a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere and the Diwali celebrations are going on peacefully, they said.

With the fall of dusk, the noise of firecrackers also grew louder as youngsters took to the streets to observe the festival. The previous night saw the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel illuminating the border fence with candle lights and ‘diyas’ (earthen lamps) at various places, conveying the festive mood of the jawans guarding the IB and the LoC, the officials said.

They said security across the region, especially along the border, has been stepped up to maintain a tight vigil and foil any attempt by terrorists to sneak into this side.

In view of the frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the officials said there was no exchange of sweets with the neighbouring country on the occasion of Diwali. India and Pakistan soldiers follow a tradition of exchanging sweets and gifts on festivals like Diwali and Eid, as well as on Independence Day and Republic Day of the two countries along the Indo-Pak border. Leaving the fear of Pakistani shelling behind, the border residents also illuminated their homes and joined the security personnel to celebrate Diwali.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik extended warm greetings to the people on Diwali and hoped that the auspicious occasion would be a harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the region.

Malik hoped that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, tranquillity and secularism and prayed for the well-being of the people of the state. (PTI)