Patients at Meghalaya House in Vellore face hardships

SHILLONG: The patients and their relatives visiting Meghalaya House at Vellore in Tamil Nadu are facing several problems.

Sources said since the Meghalaya House does not have any bus or small vehicle to take the patients to CMC Vellore, families have to arrange their own transport which is costly.

Auto rickshaw is the only means of transportation to reach CMC Vellore and patients have to spend Rs 200 daily.

Another problem is that the refrigerators in Meghalaya House are not in good condition. Visitors are allowed to cook but they cannot keep vegetables and other items in the refrigerators as they are yet to be repaired.