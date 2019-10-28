Selena Gomez wants real love

Selena Gomez has been “super, super single” for two years but she wants to find “real” love. “I’ve been super, super single for two years. I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication,” Gomez said on The Zach Sang Show, said a report. “When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you… I’m chilling right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.” The 27-year-old singer will be “very transparent” with love in the future, said the report. ” I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate,” she added. (IANS)