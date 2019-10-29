EMRI staff hunger strike from today

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya EMRI Workers’ Union (MEMRIWU) will start hunger strike on Tuesday.

Irked at the delay to solve the standoff between the staff of the GVK EMRI and the management, the union said that they will go on with the hunger strike on the premises of the EMRI office, Lawmali from 10 am on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, president of the union, Roipar Kharraswai said the FKJGP and KSU will also join in the agitation.

He said the union found the stand of Health Minister AL Hek unacceptable when he said that the state government has no role in the GVK administration and the employees’ tussle.

“We have given the best service to the people. We fall under what law? The laws of the company are slavery. We should not be deprived of our rights. Even the ambulances are not properly maintained”, Kharraswai said. He reiterated the demand of the union to have a separate emergency cell managed by the state government.

One member of the union, Tipsuk Marwein narrated his ordeal alleging that the GVK EMRI administration had asked him to work despite ill health and he was also deprived of his salary.

Stating that he has children to feed who will also be writing their examinations, he said, “Let me die first”.