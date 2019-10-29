Manipur groups, Opp firm on territorial protection

GUWAHATI: Unanimous in their resolve to protect Manipur’s territorial integrity in the wake of the ongoing Centre-NSCN (I-M) talks, civil society organisations and Opposition parties in Manipur are resorting to a wait-and-watch policy towards the outcome of the parleys, which have so far been inconclusive.

The way things have unfolded so far, the organisations and parties also appear to be unhappy over the Biren Singh-led government’s handling of affairs even as the chief minister has rushed to Delhi to meet the central leaders on the matter.

Leading civil society organisation, United Committee Manipur, for its part, plans to intensify its agitation reaffirming its stand on territorial protection of the state even as the October 31 deadline proposed for a solution (with reference to the framework agreement of 2015), is just a couple of days away.

“We are waiting for October 31 to decide on our next course of action. As of now, we plan to stage a daylong ceasework from 4am of October 31 to midnight,” Khuraijam Athouba, secretary general of UCM, told The Shillong Times on Tuesday.

Athouba also cautioned that the incumbent government would be held “solely responsible” if any point to “break” the territorial integrity of the Manipur or tantamount to “break Manipur” in future is included in the settlement of Naga political issue.

The Opposition Congress, while expressing its dissatisfaction of the incumbent government’s handling of the situation said that a draft in regard to the territorial protection of Manipur has been submitted to the chief minister by a committee appointed by the all-party meeting on October 22 last.

“At no point of time, we want the state to be affected by the ceasefire agreement. We have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister as well. Now, a delegation is supposed to go to Delhi and we are awaiting an appointment with the Prime Minister and Union home minister,” Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson, K. Devabrata Singh told the media.

Singh further said that the October 31, 2019 deadline for talks needs to be extended further as time is needed to apprise the Union leaders and the stakeholders about the concerns of the people, civil society organizations and parties of Manipur.