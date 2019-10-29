Muaythai c’ship concludes

SHILLONG: The 3-day event of 1st Meghalaya Muaythai & Pro-Fight Championship 2019 held in Mawlai Mawroh Community Hall organised by Muay Thai Association Meghalaya came to an end on October 26 with Banteidor Lyngdoh, Minister Sports & Youth Affairs, Meghalaya as the Chief Guest and John P Lakiang, Joint Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya Forest & Environment Department as Guest of Honour. Out of 150 participants, East Khasi District emerged as the Champion followed by West Khasi District and Ri-Bhoi District. The Tournament was conducted by 14 Referees/Judges headed by Angelus Sun as the Chief Jury. 16 senior categories gold medallists of both Amateur & Elite Fight from this tournament have been selected to take part at the National Senior Muaythai (Elite) & Pro-Fight Championship 2019 from November 19 – 24.