Open badminton c’ship

SHILLONG: The Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural Club will organise the Platinum Jubilee Open Badminton Championship as part of its platinum jubilee celebrations at the Nongthymmai Indoor Sports Hall in Madan Jingkieng from November 27 to 30. The organising committee also informed that all badminton players are welcome to participate in event. Details will be displayed on the notice board of the Indoor Hall shortly. Interested parties can contact 9436161569 and 9774136236 for more details.