SHILLONG: The SP of East Khasi Hills informed that a body was found lying at Municipal Parking Lot, Sumo-Sohra Stand in Mawlonghat, Shillong on October 24. The deceased is around 38 years, 5 ft tall and has dark complexion with black hair. He was wearing black shirt and black short pants.

All concerned who can identify the deceased can contact 0364-2224818/2224400, 0364-2544124, 0364-2222214/2222215) for collecting the body immediately.