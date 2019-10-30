Conrad holds video conference on PDS

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday held a video conference with the Deputy Commissioners of all Districts to review the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the presence of Secretary and officials of State Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

During the review meeting the Chief Minister emphasised on the importance of social sector schemes and stressed on the need to streamline its implementation. He has instructed all concerned to take the initiative towards fulfilling the mandate of the programmes.

Taking keen note of the various issues such as manpower shortage, storage facilities and transportation under PDS, the Chief Minister said that necessary measures would be initiated to address these shortcomings.

Expressing his satisfaction on the overall implementation in the State the Chief Minister said that technological intervention would facilitate easier monitoring and timely redressal of issues and problems.

The concerned department is in the process of installing e-POS machines in all the 4785 Fair Price shops in the State which will greatly enhance the monitoring of the distribution.