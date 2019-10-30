Dance body meets CM

SHILLONG: The All Meghalaya Dancer’s Association (AMDA) met Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on October 25 to remind him of the demands of the association to include dancing and singing in the school curriculum.

The association also demanded to keep a separate fund for modern dancers and singers, to set up a separate institute and to recognise AMDA. The CM has said that the government will find ways and means to assist the dancers and singers which will take time as the government is facing financial constraints. They will also meet Arts and Culture minister, AL Hek soon.