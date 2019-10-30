Financial crunch a reality, says Congress

SHILLONG: Congress leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who had handled the Finance portfolio in the past, said people are discouraged due to the sudden dislocation of fund flow and wanted the government to admit the crunch and take corrective steps.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said the contractors are no longer feeling secured and added that they had already raised concerns of selective payment of bills.

“There is sudden dislocation of the circulation of fund flow resulting in dislocation of economic activities which has brought in miseries in the minds of the people”, he said.

Mukul added that the state government should understand its responsibility to ensure circulation of funds through economic activities.

He went on to add that the number of road projects sanctioned in the state were more in 2012-13 than in 2017-18.

He further alleged that some of the projects such as Shillong International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture and Tura Medical College have come to a standstill.

Pointing to the Umiam tourism project, he questioned the government’s stand about lack of resources and added that the project will bring in the necessary revenue for the government.

Sangma added that there is no point for the government to remain in denial mode and instead should take corrective measures.

Illegal coal

transportation in state

To a question, Mukul said he had received pictures of coal being transported illegally without paying royalty to the government.

He said, “This is happening. Who does not know it? Come on and tell me”.

The former chief minister went on to add that the royalty from coal will have to be shared with the Autonomous District Councils in the state who are facing financial crunch.