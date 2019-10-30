Railway introduces OTP based refund for cancelled ticket

GUWAHATI: Indian Railways has introduced a customer-friendly refund system against cancelled tickets booked through IRCTC authorised agents.

The new system introduced by Indian Railways PSU, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), is aimed at bringing in a transparent refund system for reserved e-tickets which are cancelled or fully waitlisted dropped tickets.

Under the new system, passengers who booked tickets through authorised IRCTC agent will get an OTP (One Time Password). The OTP will be received as SMS on the registered mobile number of the passenger. The passenger will be required to share the OTP with the agent who booked the ticket for getting the refund amount.

This user-friendly system will ensure more transparency in the refund process further so that cancellation amount is refunded timely to the passenger by the agents. It is to mention here that OTP based refund for cancelled tickets or fully waitlisted dropped tickets, will be processed only if the ticket is booked through IRCTC authorised agents and customer should provide correct mobile number at the time of booking of reserved e-tickets so that IRCTC authorised agent records his/her mobile number correctly.