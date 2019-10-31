Catholic Church’s Annual Eucharistic Procession on Nov 3

TURA: The Annual Eucharistic Procession of the Catholic Church, Diocese of Tura is set to take place in November 3 this year, the decision for which was taken in a meeting held recently.

According to a release issued by the Tura Catholic Coordination Committee (TCCC), the procession will coincide with the North Eastern Regional Youth Convention being held at the Diocesan Pastoral Center at Walbakgre, Tura on its concluding day.

“The Holy Mass will be celebrated at 10 am at Sacred Heart Shrine with Retired Rev Andrew R Marak and Bishop of Tura as the main celebrant in which Catholic faithful from Parishes of Tura Town and outside, including youth delegates from other North Eastern states are expected to attend,” the release stated.

The procession will begin from the Sacred heart Shrine at 12 noon and proceed towards Wadanang, St Xaviers School, Chandmary and return to the starting venue where the programme will conclude with Benediction at the Shrine.

It may be mentioned that the TCCC has been organizing the event every year between November and December to honour and worship Christ in the Holy Eucharist.