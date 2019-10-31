Centre orders probe into NEIGRIHMS imbroglio

SHILLONG: Amidst accusations against the NEIGRIHMS director and counter allegations on ‘implant mafia’ against the Cardiology HoD, the Union Health Ministry has finally ordered a detailed inquiry into the entire imbroglio.

Officials confirmed that the Ministry has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter in the institute and the state government on Wednesday morning received an official order from the ministry in this regard.

The inquiry will be conducted by the vigilance division of the ministry.

Confirming this, Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that the inquiry was the need of the hour in the institute and he welcomed the move of the Centre.

“My only point is that patients, who are getting treatment there, should not suffer at any cost,” Hek said.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had stressed on the need for conducting a proper inquiry if there is any illegal activity going on in NEIGRIHMS.

The Opposition Congress has also raised the issue and wanted an independent probe.

The outgoing director of NEIGRIHMS, DM Thappa, recently alleged that a syndicate was working between the Cardiology department and Sanjo Medical in terms of procuring pace makers, stents and various others implants and even went to the extent of alleging that an “implant mafia” is working in the institute.

On October 14, the governing council of NEIGRIHMS had decided to remove Thappa from the post.

Earlier this year, the institute witnessed an ugly episode when the Director of the institute and the head of the Cardiology department engaged in a tussle over the supply of stents and other devices in the department.

A patient also died as the imbroglio continued for a week compelling the High Court of Meghalaya to intervene in the matter following a PIL by senior advocate SP Mahanta.