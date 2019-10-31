Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Constitute board to examine Chidambaram’s health: HC
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director to constitute immediately a board of doctors, including former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s family doctor Nageshwar Rao, and examine whether the jailed Congress leader is required to be admitted in a sterile environment in hospital or not.
The court also directed that the report must be placed before it on Friday.
IANS