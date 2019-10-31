Council imposes ban on all plastic

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council has imposed a blanket ban on plastic in Iewduh and has sent notification to other Himas to ban it in the Dorbar Shnong.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, KHADC Executive Member (EM) in charge of Trade, Paul Lyngdoh, said that the KHADC and the Hima Mylliem along with the officers of the monitoring committee reviewed the notification declaring Iewduh as a no-plastic zone and as per the report, it was found that the ban has been 85 per cent successful.

As for the confusion with regard to the use of biodegradable plastic — those above 50 microns — he said plastic of any category will not be recognised by the KHADC. He said biodegradable plastic might be adulterated with other materials which are non-biodegradable. “It has been decided that plastic of any category will not be recognised. The Hima Mylliem should be strict in its enforcement and to notify all Dorbar Shnongs falling within the jurisdiction of KHADC”, he said adding that violators will face penal provisions.

As for the cold storage, Lyngdoh said that it is up to the Hima Mylliem to identify a suitable plot of land.

Meanwhile, EM in charge of Market, Jambor War, informed that the supervisory team will give a written report monthly and that he looked forward to making the ban successful.

He added that the notification will be sent to all schools as well to ensure that teachers monitor the students who use plastic.

For the market selling fish and meat, Lyngdoh said solutions will be found. “To ensure cleanliness, we have to win this war against plastic”, he said.

He added that Iewduh can revert to using cane (thri), cloth etc. He was optimistic of the cooperation from the meat and fish sellers.

As for the use of plastic chips, he said that the KHADC will tackle the ones in circulation and then decide on the next move.