Meritorious students felicitated in SWGH

TURA: As part of the effort to encourage students from the district to do well and improve their academic results, a total of fifty eight meritorious students of SSLC 2019 were felicitated by South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramkumar S at Mahendraganj multi facility centre on Thursday.

During the felicitation programme the deputy commissioner informed that the district administration in collaboration with the education department was undertaking a mission to improve the academic results of the district. The recent pass percentage of the district is only twenty five percent, very low compared to other districts so the district administration has chalked out plans to improve the academic performance of the region he stated.

He said that for the first time in the district the schools would reopen and classes taken after the SSLC test results that will be out on November 6. This is being done to ensure that students are adequately prepared for their board exams He stated. The deputy commissioner also informed that the performance of schools would be monitored via a mobile phone application.

Among the fifty eight meritorious students that were felicitated during the programme included Sharifa Begum of Mahendraganj Deficit Secondary School, SSLC 2019 topper in South West Garo Hills district, Kimdesal B Marak of Dominic Savio Secondary School, second topper, Aniket Modak, 7th position in 2017 SSLC examination, Md Riaz Rashul, AISSE and Sangita Saha, AISCC.