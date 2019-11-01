Drug & alcohol addiction a major challenge: Hek

SHILLONG: Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek on Thursday said that drug and alcohol addiction is a major challenge before the state and the government will have to address these problems.

Hek was speaking to media persons after a delegation of the Meghalaya People’s Social Organisation met him and demanded setting up of rehabilitation centres for alcohol and drug addicts. He said that the situation in the state is alarming as many families have been affected due to alcohol and drugs. “We are going to take this forward and though the responsibility of rehabilitation centre is with the Social Welfare department, we will provide the assistance in terms of manpower and medicines,” Hek added.