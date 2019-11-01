Medical body elects members

TURA: The Meghalaya Medical Services Association (MMSA), West Garo Hills Unit recently elected new office bearers to lead the body. The association elected Dr Lee Rozer Ch Marak as president, Dr Salnang G Momin as general secretary, Dr Malcolm Jadambe Momin as vice- president, Dr Marc Gillian M Sangma as joint secretary i/c information and publicity, Dr David Victor Sangma as joint secretary i/c CME and Dr Merrycka A Sangma as treasurer. The body also elected representatives for various hospitals with Dr Checent R Marak for Tura Civil Hospital, Dr Mepalchi A Sangma for maternity and Child Hospital, Dr Riksilchi M Sangma for District TB Hospital, Dr Alexandria K Marak for DMHO Office and Dr Dickral A Sangma for CHC, PHC and State Dispensary.