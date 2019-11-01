Meghalaya Nuggets

35th Matyrdom Day of Indira Gandhi

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), led by party president Celestine Lyngdoh paid homage to Indira Gandhi on her 35th Matyrdom Day & the National Integration Day, through a function held in Congress Bhawan here on Thursday at 1:30 pm. Lyngdoh, in his address, spoke about Indira Gandhi’s contributions in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. James S. Lyngdoh, MPCC working president remined that it was she who had granted statehood for Meghalaya, and that her birth and death anniversaries should be observed in a special way in the state.

Training on Incident Response System

SHILLONG: M. War Nongbri, Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills & Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), East Khasi Hills, inaugurated a two-day training programme on Incident Response System (IRS) for Sub-Division and Block Level officials of the district at the conference hall, Office of the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday. The inaugural function was also attended MB Tongper, Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO of DDMA, P Lyngba, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) among others. The resource person for the two-day training progamme includes P. Shylla, Deputy Controller, Civil Defence, P. Lyngba, DDMO and S. Bordoloi, DM, Consultant. The topics for the training comprises of background overview of IRS, principles and features, steps to conduct mock drill, organising and staffing, incident facilities and how emergency response will be activated, resource management and uses of forms and table top exercise.

Career counseling programme

WILLIAMNAGAR: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of East Garo Hills, Lavenstone Ch Marak inaugurated the two-day career counseling programme for the students and youths of Matchi Nokpante, Kusimkolgre locality in Williamnagar on Wednesday. It was organised by Ku.simkolgre Youth Association. Inaugurating the programme, the ADC said that this kind of platform helps in shaping the future of the students in particular and the educated youth in general.

Disaster Risk Reduction Day in EGH

TURA: Together with the rest of the country, East Garo Hills district also observed National Disaster Risk Reduction Day with a programme organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at DRDA Hall, Williamnagar recently. EGH Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, spoke about the need for pre-disaster plan and mock drills. The District Disaster Management Officer, Don Chyne delivered the welcome address and the others who spoke included Additional Deputy Commissioners A Ch Marak and L Ch Marak.

AIR discussion on NE e-governance

SHILLONG: North Eastern Service of All India Radio Shillong, in its Radio Bridge Programme will broadcast LIVE Interactive discussion on “E-Governance in the North East” on Friday from 8 pm to 8:40 pm. The panelists in the discussion are Timothy Dkhar, Deputy Director General, NIC, Shillong, Sanjib Sarmah, General Manager, AMTRON, Guwahati, Haobam Joyremba, Managing Director, Cube Ten Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Imphal and Yanpvuo Kikon, Sr. Consultant Department of Information Technology & Communication, Government of Nagaland. The programme will be available on FM 100.1 Mghtz, AIR-NE DTH, AIR Live-streaming mobile app on “North Eastern Service” and on Alexa.

Meritorious students felicitated

TURA: As part of the effort to encourage students from the district to do well and improve their academic results, a total of 58 meritorious students who passed their SSLC examination were felicitated by South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramkumar S at Mahendraganj multi facility centre on Thursday. Among the fifty eight meritorious students that were felicitated during the programme included Sharifa Begum of Mahendraganj Deficit Secondary School, SSLC 2019 topper in South West Garo Hills district, Kimdesal B Marak of Dominic Savio Secondary School, second topper, Aniket Modak, 7th position in 2017 SSLC examination, Md Riaz Rashul, AISSE and Sangita Saha, AISCC.