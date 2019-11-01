No decision yet to take over emergency services: Hek

SHILLONG: While the hunger strike of a section of the GVK EMRI 108 ambulance service employees continued on Thursday, Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek has stated that the Government so far has not thought of taking over the services.

Speaking to media persons, Hek said that the decision as to whether the services should be handed over to some other firm or not is a look out of the Government itself.

“ How can they say that we cannot give the service to A or B,” Hek said.

Stating that the department has given 60 days time to GVK EMRI, he added that the if the firm failed to resume the service, the Government will exercise its mind and take a decision on the matter.

Reiterating that the Government has no role with the employees of the GVK EMRI, he added that it will make efforts to ensure that the issues are solved amicably.

“ Their demands are not with us but with the employers,” he said while adding that he has called a meeting with FKJGP on Friday to discuss the matter.

Stating that the doors of the government is open for discussions, Hek added that it wants to ensure that people needing emergency services are not affected.

The agitating staff are at loggerheads with the management over the non-fulfillment of the 36-point charter of demands which includes salary increment, increasing the number of ambulances and others.

They had also asked the government to cancel the contract with the GVK EMRI and consider taking over the emergency services.