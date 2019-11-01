Workers’ union serves notice to govt

Shillong: The All Meghalaya Muster Roll Progressive Workers union which comprises of muster roll workers from across the state and working in various departments has served a notice to the government to respond to their charter of demands.

In a press statement, the union said that it will resort to agitations given that the government has not responded to their demands for more than a year now.

The statement further added that most of the workers have not been paid since March and neither were the arrears been provided.

Their demands include regular and increased pay, institute a fair and transparent process for regularisation of their services, scrapping the 5th pay commission recommendation to do away with muster roll workers, implementing equal pay for equal work, and fulfilling other labour law entitlements such as leave, EL, PF, ESI and others.