GUWAHATI: As in the previous years, Shree Gauhati Gaushala, Athgoan, Guwahati will hold Gopashtmi Mela from November 2 to 4. This will be the 104th celebration of the traditional event established by the members of the Marwari Community way back in 1916. Gopashtmi is celebrated on the eight day after Deepawali by the Hindu Community.