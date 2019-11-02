Catholic faithful of Garo Hills remember departed loved ones on All Souls Day

TURA: Candles lit, prayers offered and special hymns were sung to mark the solemn religious occasion of All Souls Day which was observed across the Garo Hills by the Catholic faithful on Saturday afternoon.

Dwelling on the significance of All Souls Day, Bishop of Tura, Rt. Rev. Andrew R Marak, gave an insight into the religious observance and said that it gave each one of us faithful to remember our loved ones who although are physically no longer in our midst but will always remain in our hearts.

“All Souls Day is a time for us to offer prayers for the souls of our departed ones so that they have eternal rest in the kingdom of God. Being mortals it also gives us a chance to ask for forgiveness for our sins,” said Bishop Andrew in his homily while leading the faithful in a special church service at the Roman Catholic cemetery next to Bishop House in Tura.

Thousands of Catholics took part in a special Mass at various cemeteries across the Garo Hills.

Bishop Andrew also reminded the faithful that Christ through his resurrection had proven to the world that there is life after death and it is the duty of every living Christian to pray for the souls of their dearly departed and help the needy in this world.

Special hymns were sung including the two famous ones ‘Nearer, My God, to Thee’ and ‘O Paradise’ towards the end of the special service as the graves were blessed with the sprinkling of holy water by the priests.

All Souls Day is an annual religious event observed by Catholics the world over during which people who have lost their loved ones recall with fondness the time spent with their family members who are no more. Devotees prepare for the day by cleaning the graves and the surrounding areas with a fresh coat of paint. Flowers are placed and candles light up the night sky on November 2nd every year.