Curbs on use of charcoal by ferro alloy units

SHILLONG: The state Cabinet on Friday approved the Meghalaya Charcoal Control of Production, Storage and Transit Rules, 2019 which make it mandatory for the ferro alloy industry to import the fuel from outside the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that with the coming of the new rules, the ferro alloy industry will no longer be allowed to use charcoal produced within the state but it has to be sourced from outside.

He told reporters that the rule comes into force with immediate effect.

When asked whether the ferro alloy units were allowed to use locally produced charcoal in the past, Tynsong said that there was a provision where industries using charcoal were allowed to obtain it only from registered producers and stockists.

“But now this will not be allowed. The industries will have to import charcoal from outside the state,” he said adding there will be no ban on local consumption.