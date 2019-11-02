Hek to write to GVK management for talks

Employees unhappy with outcome of meeting

SHILLONG: Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek on Friday hoped that the deadlock between the GVK EMRI management and the employees would be resolved soon through talks.

Speaking to reporters, he said since he is the minister- in-waiting to receive the president, Ram Nath Kovind on November 4, he will be busy on November 3 and 4. “However, I will send a letter to the GVK management by November 5”, Hek assured. Members of the Meghalaya EMRI Workers Union met the health minister and apprised him of the issues of the union and the GVK management. Leaders of the KSU and the FKJGP accompanied them.

Hek pointed out that the demands of the GVK workers’ union have nothing to do with the state government, but the matter has to be taken up with GVK management. The minister claimed that the talks were positive and said that for those who are getting weak following the hunger strike, better treatment will be given. However, president of EMRI Roipar Kharraswai said the meeting was not a positive one and asserted that the employees are being exploited.

“Because of the government’s mistake, we are bearing the brunt. The state government has to solve the predicament we are in”, he said, adding that the agitating employees are waiting for the round table meeting and expressed disappointment over the outcome of the meeting.

Kharraswai who broke down in tears said that some of his colleagues were hospitalised and some of them are in serious condition. Other members of the EMRI union also broke down.

Till date, eight agitating employees have been hospitalised. After 4 days of indefinite hunger strike, some of them are showing signs of weakness.

General secretary of FKJGP, Dundee Cliff Khongsit spoke about the maintenance of 108 ambulance vehicles which have posed a risk for the patients and the employees of the ambulance.

He observed that the GVK employees are being suppressed as the manpower has been downsized in addition to their overtime workload which is against labour laws.

He said, “Government should not sponsor any company that wants to work in the state without condition. The state has to monitor from time to time and see that the employees are not suppressed.”

Khongsit said the agreement with the GVK is till 2021 and said that the government cannot go ahead to terminate immediately as procedures will have to be followed.

He added that the organisations supporting the union are in favour of finding ways and means if the state government takes over the emergency cell.

“We hope the state government can play a vital role and the employees of the GVK should be retained by a new company due to their overage. We request that preference should be given to the ones who are more experienced”, he added.



