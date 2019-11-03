Cong unhappy with AICC indifference

Central leaders to arrive tomorrow

SHILLONG: As the AICC is sending it’s team to Shillong on Monday to review party’s situation in Meghalaya, many of the Congress leaders in the state feel that the senior leaders should have visited the state earlier when the party was contesting by-elections after by-elections.

Infact, none of the leaders from the AICC visited Meghalaya during the past polls.

Congress leaders, Mukul Wasnik, Luizinho Faleiro, Jairam Ramesh, Jitender Singh, Manickam Tagore and Mohammad Ali Khan will hold discussions with party functionaries in the state on Monday.

The Congress is making attempts to revive the party following its poor performances.

The central leaders will also meet party leaders in Manipur, Tripura and Assam.

A Congress leader said that the big guns of the AICC should have come to the state earlier and now there is no benefit for the party even if they come to the state since elections are over and the Congress did not benefit from the string of past elections in the state.

Stating that the Congress has become a party which is functional only during elections, the leader said that AICC has time and again given information to the MPCC to participate in activities as per its strategy.

Admitting that the Congress is taking a beating all around, the leader said that it is too late to salvage the situation. “Everybody in the party is going astray and they are doing whatever they want. The party working president James Lyngdoh decided to name a candidate for Shella constituency without even consulting the East Khasi Hills MLAs”, the Congress leader said.

Spilling the beans, the leader said that nine Congress MDCs were even ready to give an undertaking that they would spread themselves in Shella and work wholeheartedly for Grace Mary Kharpuri who had applied for Congress ticket in the by-election.

When asked if they would demand for a change in CLP, the leader, however, added that they would not raise any issue when Faleiro visits Shillong.

“ We want to hear what Faleiro has to tell us. We do feel let down seeing the condition of the party right now in the state”, the leader said.