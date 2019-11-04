President arrives, citizens have harrowing time

SHILLONG: Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday afternoon on his maiden visit to the state as President of India, but it has left a bad taste in the mouth of the citizens who are fuming over the traffic restrictions since Saturday.

The President was received at the Air Force helipad by Governor Tathagata Roy, state Health Minister AL Hek, chief secretary and other officers.

After receiving the Inter-Services Guard of Honour by Army and Air Force, the President proceeded to Raj Bhavan where he will stay for the night.

Kovind is scheduled to attend the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) convocation on Monday.

At Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and other officials called on the President in the evening.

Besides the chief minister, the Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma, Shillong and Tura MPs Vincent Pala and Agatha Sangma respectively, state DGP and DG of Assam Rifles were invited for dinner.

Though the police had announced traffic regulation only for two days (Saturday, for mock drill, and Monday), motorists were subjected to harassment on Sunday as well as the President moved to the Raj Bhavan from the helipad.

Hundreds of people far removed from the President’s route had to suffer the police drill on Saturday conducted to ensure smooth passage for the VVIP convoy.

The drill affected movement of vehicles from 10 am to 12 noon and again from 3 pm to 5 pm. Again, on Sunday, traffic was stopped in almost the entire city as the appointed hour of the President’s arrival drew close.

There will be no respite on Monday with restrictions to be in place from 9 am to 12 noon, which will affect the movement of school students.

On Sunday, the President’s convoy went to the Raj Bhavan from the helipad via MES Point, Anjalee, Civil Hospital and IGP, but traffic was stopped in Jhalupara and Lumdiengjri among a few places.

But even before the VVIP landing at the ALG, traffic movement was completely stopped from the DC office point triggering huge traffic snarls in nearby areas with some cops in jest asking people to go home and sleep as it would take two hours for the road to re-open.

Some of the areas affected apart from Lumdiengjri were Motphran and Jaiaw.

Shillong has hosted VVIPS even before, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but restrictions on traffic movement were never so long.

A teacher-cum-cricketer, Gideon Kharkongor, described the entire episode as “ridiculous.”

“I thought VVIPs will not harass citizens and understand us better. But the last couple of days have left a bad taste in the mouth as we were left stranded and forced to watch the so called ‘ trial run’ . This is absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Congress leader Deborah Marak said no matter what the common man should not be made to suffer.

CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing said that a citizen who was caught in the traffic was allowed to proceed only after he told the police that he was taking his child to the doctor.

When contacted, an official claimed that the traffic had to be restricted since the city with its few roads has limited options.

But then, there’s always some silver lining.

In view of the President’s visit, the city has been given a face-lift with roads being repaired and railings along footpaths getting a fresh coat of paint.

NEHU programme

On Monday, the President will be the chief guest at the 26th convocation of NEHU. He will be accompanied by governor and the chief minister as Guests of Honour.

There are altogether 102 PhD awardees and 18 M.Phil awardees, 62 gold medal winners and 50 Book Prize recipients.

Kanubhai Hasmukhbhai Tailor, a physically disabled social worker from Gujarat and the founder of the Disable Welfare Trust of India, will be awarded the degree of Doctor of Letters (honoris causa) in recognition of his outstanding contribution towards the uplift of physically challenged people.