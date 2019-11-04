Rohit blames inexperience

New Delhi: Poor fielding and lack of judgement while going for the Decision Review System (DRS) calls cost India the first T20 International against Bangladesh, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said here on Sunday.

Mushfiqur Rahim guided Bangladesh to their first ever T20 victory against India with an unbeaten 60 where a butter-fingered Krunal Pandya and an indecisive Rishabh Pant let the team down despite a par-score on a tricky Feroz Shah Kotla surface. “It was a defendable score, and we made mistakes on the field. The guys are a bit inexperienced, and they can learn from that, perhaps not make them the next time. The reviews (DRS) were a mistake from our side,” Rohit admitted during post-match presentation ceremony. However Rohit gave credit to Bangladesh for winning it in a convincing manner. “Not to take credit away from Bangladesh. They put us under pressure right from the start when we were batting.” Rohit then explained the DRS calls — (one off Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowling), which he didn’t take on Pant’s insistence. The TV replays later showed that Mushfoiqur would have been out. The second one which they took was a caught behind off Soumya Sarkar, when there was no edge and India lost a DRS. “The first ball he (Mushfiqur) played on the back-foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front-foot. But we forgot how short he is. We weren’t up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score,” the skipper assessed. (PTI)